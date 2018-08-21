Seven dead as landslide hits 2 vehicles in Kishtwar

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

Kishtwar: Seven persons, including a policeman, were killed and 12 others injured on Monday as the two vehicles they were travelling in, came under a massive landslide on Doda-Kishtwar highway in the district, a senior police officer said.

A mini bus and a car plying on the road were hit with massive boulders and debris, which came tumbling down a hillock at Kulligad at 10.45 AM, Senior Superintendent of Police Rajinder Kumar Gupta said.

Gupta, who led the rescue operations, said seven persons were killed and 12 others were injured in the incident.

The condition of one of the injured, Kalyan Singh, was stated to be critical , he said, adding he has been referred to a hospital in Jammu for specialized treatment.

Identifying four of the deceased as Constable Kewal Kumar, Udhampur residents Askanta Devi and Amar Singh and Doda native Mohammad Hussain, Gupta said efforts are on to identify the three others killed in the landslide.

The injured have been identified as Kalyan Singh (40) son of Fakir Chand, Subash Chander (45) son of Jai Krishan, his wife Reeta Devi(35), all residents of Bhadarwah, Mohd Hussain(40) son of Karim Din Resident of Bagran, Bonjwah, Maan Singh (23) son of Om Parkash resident of Udhampur, Rahim Ali (50) son of Alam Din resident of Kathua, Sudesh Kumar (38) son of Munshi Ram resident of Udhampur, Sunil Kumar (25) son of Ram Lal resident of Udhampur, Kaku Ram (55) resident of Udhampur, Deepak (40) son of Kaku Ram resident of Udhampur, Dev Raj (55) son of Choru Ram resident of Balgran, Vasu (9) son of Kewal resident of Udhampur, Raj Kumar (28) son of Kaku Ram resident of Udhampur.

Later, seriously injured Vasu succumbed to his injuries at District Hospital Doda, raising the death

toll to 7.

As the last reports came in seriously injured Deepak, Kaku Ram and Dev Raj were airlifted to Government Medical College Jammu.

The police officer said some of the passengers in the two vehicles were heading for the Paddar valley to join the ongoing Machail Yatra.

Governor N.N. Vohra has expressed grief over the loss of lives in a tragic accident in which a passenger bus was hit by a landslide in Kishtwar district.

Governor has prayed for peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families. He has wished speedy recovery to those injured in the accident.

Meanwhile Governor has issued directions to the Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar to provide best medical treatment to the injured at the District Hospital.

District Development Commissioner Angrez Singh Rana announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs four lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased persons.

The injured persons would also be given assistance as per the norms, Rana said, adding the local administration was “very prompt” in providing help to the victims.

He said some of the victims had come from Udhampur District for the Yatra.

The 43-day Machail yatra started on July 25 and so far over 1.50 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the goddess Durga shrine.

Rana, meanwhile, added that the debris on the Doda-Kishtwar highway has been cleared and traffic on it has been restored.