Seven assault cases reported

JAMMU: Seven assault cases have been reported in city on Wednesday.

As per the details, Kamaljeet Singh, resident of Simbal Camp has lodged a complaint with police that Rajinder Singh, resident of Greater Kailash attacked him over an old dispute. Police has registered a case and started investigation. Arnia Police registered an assault case against Jagdesh Raj on the complaint of Pinki Kumari and Channi Police registered a similar case against Rajan on the complaint of Ghulam Ali, resident of Chuadhi. R S Pura Police registered an assault case against Inderjeet Kumar, resident of Raipur on the complaint of Darshan Lal, resident of Khour and Satwari Police lodged a similar case against Sham Lal and his friends on the complaint of Mohinder Lal, resident of Phallian Mandal. Satwari Police registered an assault case over land dispute against Pawan Kumar on the complaint of Ashok Kumar, resident of Laliyal and Bishnah Police registered a similar case against Rishu Kumar, resident of Greater Kailash on the complaint Rattan Lal, resident of resident of Ward No 3, Bishnah.