‘Set-up National Highway Helpdesk in LG’s Office’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Disappointed over frequent blockade of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and death of people in road accidents, civil society members from Jammu have urged the Union Territory Administration of Jammu and Kashmir, led by Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu to pay attention towards the plight of J&K UT people, who are facing acute hardship due to repeated closure of Jammu Srinagar National Highway and urged for establishing a National Highway Helpdesk in his office.

In a joint appeal endorsed by RTI Activist Raman Sharma, Dewaker Sharma, Deepak Sharma, advocates of J&K High Court, Munish Sharma, Founder and Managing Trustee ‘Vishwas-The Trust’ and Karan Parasher of Law Department of Jammu University, they asked UT administration to remain responsive towards difficulties faced by people of the region due to road-blockade.

The civil society members, while making an appeal to LG, also condemned the lethargic approach of National Highway Authorities and civil administration of all districts, falling on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, for paying no heed towards sufferings of stranded passenger and drivers, cleaners of trucks, tankers and other heavy load carrying vehicles, who are compelled to spend many days together on road. District administrations make no arrangement for their food or even water, thereby forcing these poor people to live in sub-humane conditions, they asserted.

They further urged the government for making proper halt-points for drivers, cleaners of commercial vehicles, where they can get minimum facilities like food, water, washrooms, restrooms, ATMs and telephone service.