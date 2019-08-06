Set up GMC at Poonch

Dear Editor,

Government of India on Wednesday approved setting up of two medical colleges in Kupwara and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir. It is quite a welcoming move and must be appreciated whole heartily. The additional GMC’s will give impetus to the development of the State.

Meanwhile, similar voice have been raised by the people of district Poonch long time ago. But the government have not made any proposal for the establishment of GMC in the district Poonch.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the District Poonch have very limited health infrastructure. Due to poor health infrastructure, dilapidated roads, ceasefire violations the people of Poonch suffers worsely.

Hence it is the right time to address the long pending demand of the people of Poonch. The Governor administration and Government of India should immediately pay attention to the District Poonch and set up or upgrade the existing District hospital in GMC like institute. So that it would benefit and ease the problems of patients who usually travel from the said district to Government Medical College Jammu for specialized treatment.

Hamid Hashmi,

Mendhar, Poonch.