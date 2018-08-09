Set-back for BJP

Share Share 0 Share 0

The demise of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam mentor M Karunanidhi is a big loss for Bharatiya Janata Party which as far as the party outreach in Tamil Nadu was concerned. The BJP has been trying to find a strong hold in Tamil Nadu politics after the demise of Jayalalithaa. Karunandidhi was one leader who formulated a politics which emphasised on regional aspirations and to some extent he was instrumental in playing an important role in the government formation in New Delhi. He was one of those Tamil Nadu leaders who were closer to BJP during the time of Atal Behari Vajpayee’s Prime Ministership. He was equally comfortable with then Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Sheikh Abdullah too. That was the man who ruled politics for over seven decades and chartered a course of his own. The BJP has been making concerted efforts to fill the political space created by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death and DMK chief, M Karunanidhi’s retirement from active politics immediately after victory in Bihar. The party at that time had identified 120 constituencies in the state, where it has improved its fortunes over the years. Full-time members have been deputed for the outreach programme to strengthen BJP’s base. Party’s National president Amit Shah is said to have helped evolve the micro-management strategy in the wake of its defeat in the 2016 Assembly election. At least 10,000 have been engaged for the Vistarak programme to establish contacts with the people and take the Modi government’s achievements to them and rev up the membership drive. BJP has been trying to get hold in southern states for a long time. Except Karnataka where it has been in power with B. S Yedurappa as Chief Minister the party has been desperate to bring in its agenda of removing family rule and Left party rules so that it becomes easy for it to function. Now with Karunanidhi’s demise and a battle for inheritance brewing among the two sons-M. K Stalin who is at present working president of DMK and his brother M. K Alagiri-to descend on the party throne. In such a situation the dream of BJP to make impact in Dravidian politics would once again remain a chimera.