Set apart suitable time to recall contributions of Kushok Bakula: Jora

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Nawang Rigzin Jora, Leader of Congress Legislature Party has asked the Speaker of Legislative Assembly to set apart a suitable time during the ongoing Session to recall the great contributions of venerable Kushok Bakula, a great leader of Ladakh in order to respect the sentiments of the people of Ladakh region.

In a communication to the Speaker, Jora said that Venerable Kushok Bakula was a great leader of Ladakh who made immense contributions which are to be always remembered and for which he is to be revered. He said that during the obituary references on Tuesday, Venerable Bakula’s name was also referred although the list of obituary references did not contain his name.

The obituary references are meant to mourn the death of those MLAs/MLCs who pass away during the intervening period of the two Assembly Sessions. Venerable Bakula had passed away in the year 2003. Ladakh region celebrated his 100th Birth anniversary last year (2017) and year-long celebrations were held.

“In view of these circumstances it would be in the fitness of things that a suitable time is set apart during the ongoing session of the Assembly to pay tributes and remember the great contributions of the great leader,” Jora said in his letter to the Speaker.