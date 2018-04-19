Sessions on import-export policies, cyber security held

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in collaboration with Central University, Jammu, organised a session on ‘Import Export Policies and its Impact on Indian Economy’ here on Thursday.

On the occasion, Sujiv Jain, Managing Director, Karamhans Foods Pvt. Ltd was the Guest Speaker.

Alongside CII J&K State Council also organised a session on Cyber Security: Connect with Care in which Sparsh Sharma, Assistant Professor, DoCSE, BGSBU was the guest speaker for the session.

The session on Import Export policies was to educate students about the thrust areas of entrepreneurship and allied exporting opportunities ranging from food processing to agriculture so that they can build upon the entrepreneurial competencies that are sector specific.

Speaking on the occasion, Sujiv Jain, Managing Director, Karamhans Foods Pvt. Ltd, elaborated on the India’s market potential and contemporary exporting destinations that need to be tapped upon taking into consideration the historical exporting trend projections. Furthermore, in view of the rapid increase in cases of cybercrime in India, the awareness session on Cyber Security provided a unique platform for the exchange on cyber security knowledge and information, in order to ensure a higher level of cyber security and thus leverage digitally enabled economic growth.

Sparsh Sharma, Assistant Professor, DoCSE, BGSBU opined that creating awareness about Cyber Crimes is the first step in preventing such crimes.

The session was well attended by the Industry Members facility and students of Central University Jammu.

Applauding the efforts of CII J&K State Council, Prof. Ashok Aima, Vice – Chancellor Central University of Jammu mentioned that CII has initiated the series of sessions with the educational institutions of the State for establishing Industrial-Academia Interface. In order to build up a gap between the industries and the academia, CII has always tried to make a connect between the educational institutions and the corporate world through these sessions.

Gourav Sehgal, HoD Supply Chain Management commended CII’s efforts for bringing together Industry and Academics Institutions on the same platform. He mentioned that it would play a very pivotal role in imparting the competencies which are required by the corporates in the students.