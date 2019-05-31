Servant kidnapped

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A servant has been kidnapped in Trikuta Nagar area on Thursday. As per the details, Muzzafar Saeed, resident of Bathindi lodged a complaint with police that his servant Irfan went to market and didn’t return back. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
