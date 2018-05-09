Sericulture employees stage protest

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Employees of Sericulture Department on Wednesday staged protest in support of their demands.

The employees raised slogans against the government for not showing its serious concern towards their demands.

The agitating employees were demanding deployment of removal of Director General, sanctioning of technical grades, launching crop-loss and insurance policy, staff in breeding stations, overtime allowances, schedule for working employees, holding of Department Promotion Committee (DPC), etc.

“Our primary demand is to provide departmental Director General/Director having knowledge of the department instead of non technical Director General,” protesters said.

They said instead of listening their genuine demands Department has constitute a committee for enquiry against Bashir Ahmed Malik, Seed Examiner.

“This is only propaganda to demolish or crash our peaceful agitation so that we cannot submit or represent our genuine demands in front of Government,” they alleged.

They appealed to the concerned authorities for fulfilling the aforesaid demands at the earliest.