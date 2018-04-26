Sericulture employees raise demands

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Employees of Sericulture Department on Wednesday staged protest in support of their demands including holding of Department Promotion Committee (DPC).

The employees assembled near exhibition ground and raised slogans against the government for not showing its serious concern towards their demands.

The agitating employees were demanding deployment of staff in breeding stations, overtime allowances, technical grade, schedule for working employees etc. They appealed to the government to consider their genuine demands at the earliest.