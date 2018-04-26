Sericulture employees raise demands

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Employees of Sericulture Department on Wednesday staged protest in support of their demands including holding of Department Promotion Committee (DPC).
The employees assembled near exhibition ground and raised slogans against the government for not showing its serious concern towards their demands.
The agitating employees were demanding deployment of staff in breeding stations, overtime allowances, technical grade, schedule for working employees etc. They appealed to the government to consider their genuine demands at the earliest.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Stroke: Causes, Symptoms and Prevention
Big Star Music presents ‘Dil Ka Sakoon’
Dutt biopic titled ”Sanju”, Ranbir spitting image of controversial Bollywood star
I’m my own worst critic: Benedict Cumberbatch
Getting people together for water conservation a challenge: Aamir Khan
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper