Sericulture deptt holds farmers’ awareness camp

UDHAMPUR: An awareness camp to sensitize the farmers about the latest technology and the government schemes was today organized by Sericulture Development Department under SCSP Scheme here at basic seed Station Cherry Udhampur.

Additional District Development Commissioner, Udhampur Ashok Kumar was the chief guest.

Over 200 Sericulture farmers from various Panchyats of District Udhampur as well as Officers of Divisional/District Cadre participated in the camp.

Experts from Department of Sericulture Jammu Division, A.K Dar Central Silk Board, KVIC, KVIB, and Nodal Officer PMEGP and representatives of allied Departments sensitized he farmers about the best practices in sericulture.

State Director KVIC, D.S Bhati, Principal Training Institute, Anil Sharma, Dy CEO KVIB, Tilak Raj also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the various schemes sponsored by their department under service and manufacturing sector. They stressed upon farmers and unemployed youths to come forward and take the benefits of these schemes.

Representatives of the PRIs as well as Sericulture farmers also raised their demands. The farmers stressed on supply of best quality, disease and climate change resistant Silkworm Seed.