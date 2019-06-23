Serene weather makes J&K a dream golf destination: Advisor

Share Share Share 0

‘Showcase world-class facilities at RSGC, Pahalgam, Jammu to attract golfers’

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Describing J&K as an ideal golf destination which is taken a notch higher by its serene weather, Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, on Sunday advised the Tourism Department to make golf resorts revenue generating assets in the State.

He also advised J&K Golf Development & Management Authority (JKGDMA) to organize national-level tournaments at Royal Springs Golf Course, Pahalgam and Sidhra in Jammu to showcase world-class golfing facilities available in the State.

Ganai, who is Advisor in-charge Tourism Department, said this in a statement on the eve of Lidder Valley Golf tournament being organised at Pahalgam.

Around 100 prominent golfers including some top golfers from outside the State are participating in the one-day tourney jointly organised by JKGDMA, Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir and the J&K Golf Association.

Describing the cool weather conditions as an ideal foil for tee offs, the Advisor laid emphasis on proper maintenance, operations and marketing of golf courses in the State to make them self-sustained assets.

“Where else but in J&K will you get such fantastic weather in the country during peak summer months,” he said while highlighting the importance of having clubs and villas adjunct to golf courses for attracting golfers on play-and-stay basis.

The State has excellent golfing facilities at RSGC at Srinagar, Pahalgam and Jammu. The world famous resort of Gulmarg also hosts one of the oldest golf courses in the State.

The Advisor has recently issued directions for aggressively marketing the golf potential of the State. He also laid stress on keeping golf courses in good playing condition by proper maintenance of greens, fairways and pathways.