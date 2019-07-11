Septuagenarian woman convicted in murder case gets bail

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Division Bench of the J&K High Court, Jammu comprising First Pusine Judge Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Sindhu Sharma on Wednesday granted bail to a 70 years old woman namely Raj Kumari, wife of Charan Singh, resident of Maroli Tehsil and District Kathua, who had been sentenced by Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kathua to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life for commission of offence of murder of one Soma Devi and robbing gold ornaments, which were recovered from the accused.

After hearing Advocate Deepika Mahajan, Retainer Lawyer, State Legal Services Authority and AAG Ravinder Gupta appearing for State Government, the DB observed that Advocate Deepika Mahajan appearing for the convict has submitted that the appellant / accused is in custody since October 27, 2012 and has been falsely implicated in the case. She further submitted that there is no direct evidence against her and she is of 70 years of age and has been convicted under Sections 302, 392 and 460 RPC. On the other hand, AAG Ravinder Gupta appearing for the State Government submitted that it is a case of direct evidence and the appellant Raj Kumari does not deserve the concession of sentence.

Upon this, the DB observed that considering the fact that Raj Kumari is of 70 years of age and fact that she has already undergone actual imprisonment for more than six years, and out of which, more than three years is after the sentence and the final hearing of appeal is likely to take some time, in the opinion of the Court, sentence awarded to the appellant deserves to be suspended.

With these observations, the Division Bench directed that appellant Raj Kumari be released on furnishing of bail bond to the satisfaction of Registrar Judicial of this Court.