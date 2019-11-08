Sepoy Rahul Bhairu Sulagekar martyred in ceasefire violation by Pak at Poonch

POONCH: Sepoy Rahul Bhairu Sulagekar aged 21 years belonged to Village – Uchagaon, Tehsil – Belgavi, District – Belgavi, Karnataka and is survived by his mother, Geeta. He was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Ajay Devgn to produce biopic on The Ramsay Brothers
Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet to star in a family dramedy
India witnessing alarming rise in incidence of diabetes: Dr Sushil
‘Panipat’ an opportunity to break barriers: Kriti Sanon
Want to play good characters to make AbRam understand why people love me: Shah Rukh
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper