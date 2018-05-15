Separtists to protest PM’s visit to J-K

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: Separatists today called for a protest march to Lal Chowk on Saturday against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister will address the sixth convocation ceremony of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology in Jammu this week.

The separatists, under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik, appealed the people to march towards Lal Chowk on 19 May to register their peaceful protest against the Prime Minister’s visit to the state, a spokesman of the amalgam said.

The decision to call for a protest march was taken at a meeting of the separatist leaders at the residence of Geelani today, the spokesman said. (PTI)