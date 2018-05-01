Separatists demand UN probe into Baramulla attack

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: Separatists today condemned the killing of three youths by armed gunmen in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir and demanded a probe by the United Nations into the incident.

“The JRL (Joint Resistance Leadership) strongly condemns the killing of three youths in Baramulla. Any killing on grounds of political or party affiliations is inhuman, unIslamic and unacceptable to people and leadership of Kashmir,” separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said in a tweet.

He demanded that the United Nations (UN) take note of the incident and probe the killings.

“The state authorities conveniently blame armed youths and vice versa. In the process, the culprits never get identified. It is a matter of serious concern and needs to be investigated. (We) appeal the #UN to take note of this and set up an impartial inquiry into these killings,” the separatist leader said.

Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT) militants had yesterday struck at the Old Baramulla town in Jammu and Kashmir and gunned down three men, in their early 20s, the police said.

“Preliminary investigation revealed complicity of LeT in the case. One Pakistan-based and two local militants of old town Baramulla are the principal suspects in this case. Police has started investigation into the matter,” the police spokesman added. (PTI)