Separatists call off strike in Kashmir

Srinagar: Separatists today called off their three-day strike and asked the people of Kashmir to resume normal activities from tomorrow.

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), however, asked people to hoist black flags to protest against the alleged civilian killings in the Valley by security forces.

“The JRL has asked the people to resume normal activities from tomorrow (Wednesday) but at the same time people from all walks of life should hoist black flags and display black arm bands to show their commitment to the movement,” a spokesman of the separatist amalgam said in a statement.

The JRL also asked clerics and prayer leaders to offer funeral prayers in absentia for those killed in Shopian on Sunday while holding peaceful protests against the killings after congregational prayers.

The JRL, which comprises Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik, said the leaders will hold consultations from representatives from various walks of life before coming out with a comprehensive programme. (PTI)