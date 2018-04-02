Separatists call 2-day strike, mobile internet services suspended

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Separatists on Sunday called for a two-day strike in Kashmir over the killings of 13 terrorists and four civilians while authorities suspended mobile internet services in Kashmir Valley as a precautionary measure.

Separatists, under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), called for a two-day strike from Sunday across Kashmir to protest the killings, a spokesman of the JRL said.

He said the JRL, comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Mailk, asked people to suspend business and other activities and offer funeral prayers in absentia across the valley.

Authorities have put the Mirwaiz under house arrest at his Nigeen residence here.

Meanwhile, authorities suspended mobile internet services in Kashmir Valley as a precautionary measure, officials said.

The authorities also suspended train services in Kashmir as a precautionary step.

Miscreants have targeted trains during law and order situations in the past.

At some places, locals clashed with security forces and pelted stones at them. In the retaliatory action, two civilians were killed and dozens others injured, officials said.