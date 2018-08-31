Separatist-sponsored strike disrupts normal life in Kashmir

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: Life in Kashmir was disrupted for the second consecutive day today due to a complete shutdown called by separatists against the legal challenge in the Supreme Court on the validity of Article 35A, which bars people from outside Jammu and Kashmir from acquiring any immovable property in the state.

Restrictions imposed by authorities in some parts of the summer capital here as a precautionary measure for maintaining law and order remained in force for the second day, officials said.

Shops, business establishments and educational institutions were closed across the valley while transport remained off the roads due to the strike.

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) had called for a two-day strike from yesterday as Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a PIL challenging the validity of the Article 35A today.

To maintain law and order, authorities continued with the restrictions in seven police station areas of the city here, the officials said.

They said the areas where restrictions under section 144 CrPC were in place include police station Khanyar, Nowhatta, Maharajgunj, Safakadal, Rainawari, Maisuma and Kralkhud.

The officials said security forces have been deployed in strength at vulnerable places in the city and elsewhere in Kashmir for maintaining law and order.

Various organisations including Bar Association, transporters and traders’ bodies have extended support to the shutdown call of the JRL, comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik.

Protests have been held across the length and breadth of Kashmir over the past month in support of continuing Article 35-A.

However, the officials said, the situation was peaceful so far across the valley. (PTI)