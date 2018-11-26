Separatist-sponsored strike disrupts normal life in Kashmir

Srinagar: Normal life was disrupted in Kashmir on Monday due to a strike called by separatists to protest the recent killings in the valley.
Most of the shops and other business establishments were shut here in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
They said public transport was off the roads, but private cars, auto-rickshaws and cabs were seen plying in some areas of the city.
The officials said similar reports of disruption of normal life were received from other district headquarters of the valley
Separatists – Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik – under the banner of the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) had Sunday asked people to observe a shutdown on Monday to protest killings in the valley. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Migraine –– Cause and Symptom; Prevention
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 25TH –– 01TH DECEMBER 2018
Actor politician Ambareesh passes away
Noted classical musician Ustad Imrat Khan dies in US
I’ve never read a script in my career: Sunny Deol
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper