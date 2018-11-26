Separatist-sponsored strike disrupts normal life in Kashmir

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: Normal life was disrupted in Kashmir on Monday due to a strike called by separatists to protest the recent killings in the valley.

Most of the shops and other business establishments were shut here in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

They said public transport was off the roads, but private cars, auto-rickshaws and cabs were seen plying in some areas of the city.

The officials said similar reports of disruption of normal life were received from other district headquarters of the valley

Separatists – Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik – under the banner of the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) had Sunday asked people to observe a shutdown on Monday to protest killings in the valley. (PTI)