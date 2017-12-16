Separatist leaders detained ahead of proposed rally in Kashmir Valley

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Hours before a proposed separatist rally by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), several separatist leaders and activists were detained by the police on Friday. The state further imposed restrictions in many parts of Srinagar and Anantnag to prevent the rally.

“Restrictions have been imposed under section 144 CrPc in Anantnag and six police stations areas of Srinagar district to maintain law and order,” a police officer said.

“Restrictions will remain in force in areas falling under the jurisdiction of Rainawari, Nowhatta, M.R. Gunj, Safa Kadal and partially in Maisuma and Kralkhud police stations in Srinagar,” the police officer said.

JRL, a separatist outfit headed by Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, had called massive public gathering at Anantnag’s Lal Chowk as part of its public outreach programme.

Geelani is currently under house arrest while Mirwaiz has been confined to his house and Malik in central jail Srinagar after his arrest by the police recently.

The police also reportedly detained Hurriyat leaders and activists including Bilal Sidiqee, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Muhammad Yasin Ataie and Syed Imtiyaz Hyder.

Senior leaders Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and Muhammad Ashraf Laya have been put under house arrest.

An official said that the movement of people and traffic will be restricted in areas falling under the jurisdiction of seven police stations of Srinagar on Friday. These include Nowhatta, MR Gunj, Rainawari, Khanyar, Safakadal and parts of Maisuma and Kralkhud, he said.

Authorities have also suspended train services from Kashmir Valley to Bannihal in Jammu region as a precautionary measure.

Condemning police action, a release from the Hurriyat spokesperson said, “Such coercive measures and repression won’t break our resolve as many of the leaders and activists have already succeeded in reaching Anantnag.”

He appealed to the people in southern areas of Kashmir to participate in the rally aimed at showing solidarity with the people there.

“For the past several years, southern areas of Kashmir have been on the forefront of militancy and anti-government protests. Dozens of cordon-and-search operations have been conducted by forces in Pulwama, Shopian, Anantnag and Kulgam districts this year. People’s participation in the solidarity rally will convey a message to the occupiers and their stooges that despite the use of their military might, harassment, detentions and killing people, the freedom sentiment is at its peak and alive,” the spokesman said in a statement.

The board of school education has postponed exams scheduled in Kashmir Valley on Friday.

Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed in strength in areas placed under restrictions and in other sensitive areas in Srinagar, Anantnag and other districts of Kashmir Valley.