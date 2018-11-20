Separatist leader shot dead in Anantnag

Srinagar: A separatist leader was Tuesday shot dead by gunmen in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Hafeezullah Mir was shot at by the gunmen at Achabal in Anantnag district this morning, a police official said.
He said Mir died on the spot.(PTI)
