Separate statehood only solution to end discrimination: Mankotia

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Extending greetings to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on becoming Prime Minister for second time, former MLA and NPP President, Balwant Singh Mankotia said that people of Jammu & Kashmir are hoping for peace and development of the State from the newly formed Central Government.

While addressing a Press conference here, NPP President Balwant Singh Mankotia reiterated his demand of separate statehood for both Jammu and Kashmir whereas Union Territory status for Ladakh Division. He said that separate statehood is the ultimate remedy to end discrimination with Jammu region, which is going on from last 60 years in every sector including government jobs and development works.

Mankotia strongly batted for separate statehood status for Jammu and urged to newly formed central government to intervene in the matter. He further appealed to revoke the recent order of J&K Government regarding ban on appointment of daily-wagers after 2010.

Mankotia informed that on June 3, Panthers party is going to stage one-day protest outside the office of NHAI Jammu over recent hike in toll rates at Ban Toll Plaza.

NPP Spokesperson Gagan Pratap Singh, Shanker Chib and Block President Anil Rakhwal were also present on the occasion.