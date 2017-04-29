Separate Jammu, Ladakh from Kashmir to end discrimination, demands SRS

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: State President, Shri Ram Sena, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajiv Mahajan asked the Central Government to immediately separate Jammu and Ladakh region from Kashmir and give Jammu separate statehood, Kashmir separate state and Ladakh as Union territory to end discrimination with the citizens of Jammu and Ladakh at the hands of Kashmiri rulers.
Addressing press conference here on Friday, Mahajan said “We have our own political, social and economical aspirations, which cannot be met under the 70-year-old Kashmir dominated dispensation.” He slammed BJP for putting Jammu’s interests and development subservient to the pleasure of Kashmir based political party for remaining stuck to power.
Mahajan lamented that for the past two and half year of BJP- PDP dispensation, Jammu has been the worst sufferer of discrimination at the hands of Kashmir dominant rulers.
Mahajan appealed to the BJP National President, Amit Shah who is visiting Jammu and Kashmir State tomorrow to think over the plight of Jammu people who after providing splendid mandate to BJP in last Assembly elections has sent 25 MLAs to the Legislative Assembly are still depressed and are not getting their due share in employment and development front.
I want separate jammu. Jammu is a peaceful place but still has suffered a lot because of this kashmir mess. I am from jammu and i hate kashmir. we give 75% of tax and they contribute just 25% but still all the development work is done in kashmir. kasmiris do even pay their electrycity or any bill. People of jammu pay on their behalf (by paying extra taxes. eg : ‘entertainment tax’). There is not even 1 place to go exept vaishno devi. We were always Indian than why do we have to suffer this step motherly behaviour
I want separate jammu. Jammu is a peaceful place but still has suffered a lot because of this kashmir mess. I am from jammu and i hate kashmir. we give 75% of tax and they contribute just 25% but still all the development work is done in kashmir. kasmiris don’t even pay their electrycity or any bill. People of jammu pay on their behalf (by paying extra taxes. eg : ‘entertainment tax’). There is not even 1 place to go exept vaishno devi. We were always Indian than why do we have to suffer this step motherly behaviour
I struggled with borderline dementia: Charlie Sheen
I want to play my age on screen: Suniel Shetty
You will never be forgotten, Nirbhaya: Priyanka Chopra
Salma Hayek suffers from stage fright
Kangana set to direct a comedy film
© 2016 State Times Daily Newspaper