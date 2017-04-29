Latest News
Separate Jammu, Ladakh from Kashmir to end discrimination, demands SRS

    I want separate jammu. Jammu is a peaceful place but still has suffered a lot because of this kashmir mess. I am from jammu and i hate kashmir. we give 75% of tax and they contribute just 25% but still all the development work is done in kashmir. kasmiris do even pay their electrycity or any bill. People of jammu pay on their behalf (by paying extra taxes. eg : ‘entertainment tax’). There is not even 1 place to go exept vaishno devi. We were always Indian than why do we have to suffer this step motherly behaviour

