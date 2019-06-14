Sensitisation programme held on safety, security of senior citizens

STATE TIMES NEWS GANDERBAL: As a part of ongoing week-long awareness campaign regarding obligations towards elders and senior citizens, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Ganderbal, held a sensitisation programme for police officers regarding security and safety of senior citizens in the District Court Complex Ganderbal. On the occasion, the role of Police officers in maintaining dignity and respect of the senior citizens was highlighted. Chairman DLSA and Principal District and Sessions Judge, Chief Judicial Magistrate Ganderbal, Secretary DLSA Ganderbal, Additional Superintendent of Police, DySP DAR, Prosecuting Officers, Station House Officers, Investigation Officers and Advocates were also present on the occasion.
