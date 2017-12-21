Sensex trades flat, volatility continues

Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex got back to its base level after running up high today as a spell of choppiness continued.

However, the Nifty barely managed to keep its head above water.

Asian markets turned lacklustre after the passage of a sweeping US tax cut legislation.

Auto, banks and FMCG saw profit-booking.

The 30-share BSE index was flat at 33,771.53 at 1146 hours, down 5.85 points, or 0.02 per cent.

Even the 50-share Nifty treaded water at 10,447.45, up 3.25 points, or 0.03 per cent.

Gainers included Sun Pharma 1.57 per cent and L&T 1.56 per cent. M&M lost 2.67 per cent, along with HUL and Infy.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,505.04 crore yesterday. But domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities to the tune of Rs 146.17 crore.

The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady despite growing signs of strength in the economy.

US stocks closed marginally lower yesterday as the tax- cut legislation was sent to President Donald Trump for his signature. (PTI)