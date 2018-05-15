Sensex slips 59 pts on Cong-JD(S) alliance buzz in K’taka

Share Share 0 Share 0

Mumbai: After soaring over 436 points in early trade, stock markets entered the negative terrain towards the fag-end today amid poll trends indicating that the BJP might fall short of simple majority in Karnataka.

The benchmark Sensex gave up all gains and was trading lower by about 59 points at 35,497.92 on reports that Congress would offer support to the JD(S) to form the government in Karnataka.

As per latest poll trends, the BJP was leading on 108 seats, while congress was ahead on 73 and JD(S) on 38.

Investors who had created huge position after early trends on hopes of BJP win trimmed their bets after the saffron party seat prospects shrank.

The 30-share BSE index hit a high of 35,993.53 in morning trade. Later, it met with profit-booking at higher levels and slipped in the negative zone, falling 58.79 points, or 0.16 per cent to trade at 35,497.92.

The 50-share Nifty reclaimed the key 10,900-mark to touch a high of 10,929.20 in initial trade and fell back by 25.20 points, or 0.23 per cent, to trade at 10,781.40.

Globally, Asian markets ended mixed and European markets opened lower. (PTI)