Sensex, Nifty scale new records for 6th day on corporate earnings

Mumbai: Market benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 157 points to close at new life-time high of 37,494.40, continuing its record setting spree for the sixth session driven by gains in index majors like Reliance and Bharti Airtel.

The broader NSE Nifty settled up 41.20 points, or 0.37 per cent, at a fresh record high of 11,319.55, bettering its previous all-time of 11,278.35 hit on Friday following better-than-expected earnings by corporates.

Shares of Reliance Industries rose 1.78 per cent to close at record Rs 1,149.70.

Bharti Airtel was the top gainer by climbing 5.13 per cent followed by ICICI Bank that rose 4.76 per cent. (PTI)