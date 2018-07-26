Sensex at new high on earnings boost; SBI, ICICI Bank surge

Share Share 0 Share 0

Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex ended at a record high for the fourth session in a row today on persistent demand for bluechips, led by SBI and ICICI Bank.

Better-than-expected June quarter results from index pivotals boosted sentiment.

The 30-share Sensex surpassed the 37,000-mark for the first time in history to touch a high of 37,061.62 (intra-day) after a bout of choppy trade, breaking its previous high of 36,947.18 hit yesterday.

It shed some ground on profit-booking, before finally ending 126.41 points, or 0.34 per cent higher at new peak of 36,984.64, smashing its previous record close of 36,858.23 reached yesterday.

The gauge has now gained 507 points in four days.

The NSE Nifty also hit a record intra-day high of 11,185.85, before finishing at a fresh record of 11,167.30, up 35.30 points, or 0.32 per cent. It bettered its previous closing high of 11,134.30 reached on July 24.

On a net basis, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 97.64 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,195.75 crore yesterday, provisional data showed. (PTI)