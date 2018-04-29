SENIORITY ROW: HC verdict ignored to benefit junior doctor

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Making mockery of the court verdict over seniority in Health and Medical Education Department, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has left window open to favour a particular senior doctor by jeopradising the interests of the other one.

While implementing the judgment in the seniority case of Dr Indu Koul and Dr Shashi Gupta, the Health and Medical Education Department has issued orders half heartedly or perhaps with a motivation to give benefit to the latter, who is retiring in September this year.

The order reads, “Whereas, immediately after the receipt of the High Court judgement, Dr Shashi Gupta has been given opportunity of being heard by the Principal Secretary to Government Health and Medical Education and also by the concerned section as well in compliance to the High Court Judgment.

Now, therefore in partial modification of Government Order No 494-HME of 1996 dated 26-07-1996 the date of promotion of Dr Shashi Gupta as Assistant Professor is given effect from 23-04-1995 in compliance to court judgement. The inter-se seniority of both the doctors i.e petitioner and respondents shall be prepared separately in due course of time.”

This clearly indicates that the decided case has been left open ended to give benefits to Dr Shashi Gupta, as the compliance order issued on April 27, 2018 says that the inter-se seniority of both the doctors shall be prepared separately in due course of time.

On February 7, in a landmark judgment, Jammu and Kashmir High Court had directed the Commissioner Secretary, Health and Medical Education department to treat the promotion of Dr. Shashi Gupta on the post of Assistant Professor with effect from April 23, 1995, the date recommended by J&K Public Service Commission (PSC) and not to confer any benefit of seniority or experience for the period of dies-non.

In a petition SWP No. 1283 of 2013, filed by Dr. Indu Kaul, Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, against the State, Commissioner Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, Dr. Shashi Gupta, Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and others, Justice Alok Aradhe had observed that by no iota of doubt the order of promotion of Dr Shashi Gupta had been ante-dated to April 23, 1994, contrary to the recommendations of the Public Service Commission, by manipulation.

“An order obtained by playing fraud is nullity and can be challenged at any time before the court of law and this court would not permit any person to take advantage of an order obtained by playing fraud”, the court had observed, adding that the writ petition has already been admitted for hearing, entertained and heard on merit. “The same cannot be thrown on the ground for delay and latches”, the court had observed.

The High Court had also mentioned that the period of absence of Dr. Shashi Gupta from 7th February 1989 to 27th December 1993 was treated as dies-non, vide Order dated 3rd July 1997 and that in case SLJ 143; M.A. Wani vs SKIMS, 2010(3) JKJ 924; it has been held that period of absence treated as dies-non cannot confer benefit of seniority or experience. Similar view was taken in the case, Zahoor Hussain Zargar versus State and Others., 2011(2) JKJ 967. However, the Departmental Promotional Committee has failed to take note of the aforesaid aspect of the matter and has wrongly awarded benefit of seniority to Dr. Shashi Gupta.

The High Court had further directed the Commissioner/Secretary Health and Medical Education Department to examine whether the promotion to the post of Professor has been given to Dr. Shashi Gupta in contravention of recommendations of Public Service Commission.

The government was given six weeks time to fix inter-se seniority of Dr. Indu Kaul and Dr. Shashi Gupta, keeping in view the directions of the court and also taking into account the fact that merely by treating the period as dies-non, the period of her absence from 7th February 1989 to 27th December 1993, could neither be counted towards seniority nor towards experience as had been held by a bench of this court in the cases of M.A. Wani and Zahoor Hussain Zargar.