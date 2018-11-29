Senior snooker event gets underway

Share Share 0 Share 0

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: In the ongoing State Billiards and Snooker Championship, organised by J&K Billiards and Snooker Association, senior snooker event got underway at Billiards Hall, MA Stadium, here on Wednesday.

The opening day of the event witnessed seven preliminary round matches most of them won in straight frames.

The Results: Vipin Malhi beat Jaswinder Singh 3-0 (52-18, 42-12, 60-30); Aman Sharma defeated Vikrant Gupta 3-0 (56-32, 82-71, 66-29); Nitin Sharma blanked Anuj Kapoor 3-0 (64-22, 52-20, 55-25); Abhishek Goswami downed Vishal Malhotra 3-1 (33-50, 70-44, 58-10, 47-17); Arjun Singh trounced Siddharth Sajgotra 3-0 (58-18, 62-25, 65-44); Manik Sharma beat Abhirath Gulati 3-0 (67-34, 55-50, 55-37); Ishuk Choudhary outplayed Vasu Dev Gupta 3-1 (17-50, 77-44, 62-11, 42-31).