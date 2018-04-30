Senior IDA executives call on Health Minister

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Dr Gautam Sharma, President elect of Indian Dental Association (IDA), along with Dr Rajiv Mengi, Ex-President IDA and Consultant Dentist at Jourian, Akhnoor, met Health Minister, Bali Bhagat here on Sunday.

In the meeting, Sharma discussed various issues which include government jobs to dental surgeons, reorganization of dentistry in health services and stating of MDS course in Indira Gandhi Government Dental College, Ambphalla, Jammu.

Dr Gautam Sharma said that government jobs for dentists are long pending issue and the IDA members had also met Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, in this regard. Till the time the posts for dental surgeons is created in the State Government, the reorganization of dentistry can be done on the analogy of medical doctors in the Health Department of the State so that more dental surgeons can be accommodated, he added.

Dr Rajiv Mengi requested that the dental surgeons may be recruited in the New Type of Primary Health Centre (NTPHC), so that some unemployed dentists can provide their services at NTPHCs.

Discussion also took place on starting of Masters in Dental Surgery (MDS) in Indira Gandhi Government Dental College, Jammu.

Bali Bhagat congratulated Dr Gautam Sharma on being re-elected as President of Indian Dental Association.