Senior Congress leaders visit Yatri Niwas, meet pilgrims

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A delegation of senior Congress leaders visited Shri Amarnath Yatri Niwas at Bhagwati Nagar, the base camp and met the pilgrims from various parts of the country who have reached here for onward journey tomorrow.

The delegation comprising former Ministers Mula Ram, R S Chib, Balwan Singh Ex-MLA, Ravinder Sharma Chief Spokesperson JKPCC, Manmohan Singh General Secretary PCC, Thakur Hari Singh District President Jammu Rural, Gourav Chopra Corporator, Neeraj Gupta and Narinder Gupta PCC Secretaries visited the Bhawan and welcomed the Yatris as guests of the state.

They enquired about the facilities available to them and assured full cooperation to them and the administration for their comfortable stay and smooth Yatra.

The Yatris complained that the vehicles drop them at Jewel Chowk from Railway Station and they face hardships.

They demanded special buses from Railway Station to Yatri Bhawan to avoid inconvenience to the pilgrims.

The leaders assured them to take the demand with the concerned authorities.

Chief spokesperson JKPCC Ravinder Sharma said that by and large the pilgrims expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

He assured the Governor administration of the full cooperation of the party for the smooth conduct of the Yatra and appealed to the people of all sections to extend all possible help to them in tune with the best traditions of hospitality of the State.