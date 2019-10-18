Senior Congress leader, others join BJP

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Senior Congress leader and Sarpanch Panjgrian Kramat (Bittu) Sheikh joined BJP with his hundreds of supporters in the presence of senior BJP leaders.

In the same programme Independent candidate Zubair Chowdhry contesting for the post of BDC elections also withdrew his candidature in the support of BJP candidate and urged his supporters to vote for Lotus in the national interests.

Congratulating Sarpanch Kramat Sheikh and Zubair Chowdhry, Senior BJP leader Vibodh Gupta said that enlightened and intellectual leaders are joining BJP acknowledging the fact that India is achieving new heights under the charismatic leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

He said that BJP will record historic and thumping victory in BDC elections as all sections of society are happy with the progressive vision of BJP top leadership.

Hitting hard at the Congress, NC and PDP, Vibodh said, “When the people of J&K are cherishing the fruits of democracy these parties are trying to erect blockades by boycotting local polls.”

He strongly asserted that those who were involved in scandalous and anti-nationalist activities are facing heat from the government while common people are celebrating the crackdown on corrupt leaders and actively participating in the process of taking democracy to the root level.

Vibodh said that the seeds of new J&K were sown long ago by leaders like Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay and it is because of their sacrifices that it today turned into a fruit giving tree.

He appealed to party men to enlighten everyone with the struggles of these leaders and said that there is a need to rewrite the history of J&K as the successive governments in the past have distorted fact for petty vote bank politics.

BJP District President Dinesh Sharma also welcomed all newly joined leaders to the party fold.

He introduced them with basic principles of the party. He appealed to all Panchs and Sarpanchs to vote BJP candidates in BDC elections in the light of ongoing development works in Rajouri.

Senior BJP leader Talib Chowdhry said that this is the time when all people irrespective of religion, caste, and gender should unite in the national interest. He further appealed party men to work in line with party top leadership to ensure progress and prosperity in J&K.

Senior BJP leader Kuldeep Raj Gupta and Iqbal Chowdhry spoke on the occasion. Prominent BJP leaders present were Darbar Choudhary, Atam Gupta, Kamal Gupta ,Asif Choudhary, Ashwani Kichar, Ranjit Tara,Raja Rattan, Kapil Saral, Talib Mir, Koushal Gupta, Kallil, Molvi Jamil Samreen Akhtar, Bodh Raj, Sanjay Dutt and Yousaf Kohli.