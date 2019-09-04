Senior Citizens Welfare Forum holds general body meeting

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: A general body meeting of Senior Citizens Welfare Forum Katra (Regd.) was held under the chairmanship of the Patron-in Chief Forum Ashok Kumar SDM Katra, and Shiv Kumar Sharma, President of the Forum. The birthday celebration of three members falling in the month including Hari Krishan Sanmotra , Onkar Singh (former Sarpanch) and Om Parkash Magotra held with great enthusiasm by cutting cake on this occasion praying for their prosperous and long life.

Burning local issues like space for private parking at old Bus stand fixing of auto fares including their behavouril and attitude with commuters, and providing office accommodation for the Forum.

These genuine issues were deliberated discussed and were endorsed by the chief Patron of the Forum. Three members of the Forum from the poetical recitation namely Mohan Lal Sharma, Channay Ram (Retd ZEO)and Gopal Krishan Komal (Retd ZEO).

Shiv Kumar Sharma president of the Forum briefed the general house by citing important issues and balance sheet during authenticated by the Charted Accountant. Sukhdev Singh Vice President of the Forum and R.S Manhas shared various issues . Ashok Verma elaborated the annual Balance Sheet for the year 2018-19. The proceeding of the event were conducted by Sunder Dass Sharma (Retd. Lecturer).