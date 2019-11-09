Senior Citizens’ Forum Katra holds meet

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: Senior Citizens’ Welfare Forum Katra in its 71st monthly meeting amidst celebration of special days of the members and cultural and literary activities.

The monthly meeting held under the chairmanship of President of the Forum, Shiv Kumar Sharma. Chairman of PAHAL (an NGO), Deepak Aggarwal was Chief Guest in the meeting.

The visiting guest was felicitated by the members in traditional manners.

Earlier, Shiv Kumar Sharma welcomed all the members of the Forum and briefed them about the activities and related matters.

President of the Forum along with members celebrated the birthday of six members and blessed them by cutting cake. Birthdays of Colonel (Retd) Pushap Singh, Babu Ram Sharma, Mohan Lal, Channay Ram (Retd. ZEO), Chuni Lal (S.O), Mohan Singh (Retd. ZEPO) fall in October.

Members also took part in the cultural programme to add more colours to the special occasion. The stage activities were performed by Mohan Lal Sharma while vote of thanks was presented by Sukhdev Singh.