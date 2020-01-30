Senior Citizens Club Udhampur honours Prof Nirmohi

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: In an impressive function, Senior Citizens Club Udhampur in association with ‘Rachnakar Kala Sahitya Akadamy’ honoured son of the soil Professor Shiv Kumar Nirmohi, an honorable member of the Senior Citizens Club Udhampur, conferred with ‘Padam Shri’ Award on January 26, 2020 by GOI for his outstanding contribution in the field of literature culture and history of Duggar. On the occasion civil society, Chamber of Commerce and Industries, local media fraternity, writers of ‘Meri Mittar Mandli’, award winner writers like Parkash Premi, Educationist, NGO ‘Jio Aur Jeene Do’ including Governing body, Advisory board and valuable members of Senior Citizens Club Udhampur and office bearers of Jagriti old age home registered their presence while honoring the son of the soil.

Mahadeep Singh Jamwal President of the Senior Citizens Club, Dr. Adarsh Chairman of the Club, Parkash Premi, Sahitya Acadmy Award Winner, Jagdeep Dubey, Ram Rattan Sharma, Om Prakash. Ravi malguria, Jugal Gupta, Poetess Kusum Antra, Raj Guru General Secretary and SK Gandotra Advisor were also present.