Send off given to Principal GDC Udhampur

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Prof. (Dr.). S.K Magotra, Principal Govt. Degree College, Udhampur retired from active Govt. service after wrapping the experience of 37 years meritorious and illustrious career as college teacher and academic administrator. Both teaching and non teaching staff of the college honoured Dr. Magotra in an impressive function organised in the college conference hall.

President CTA Jammu Wing Prof. D.S Manhas and executive members of the CTA presidium also honoured the retiring principal and congratulated him on the successful completion of his service career. Senior faculty members of the college counted and highlighted his achievements during the service. Dr. Udhey Bhanu HoD Mathematics and Staff Secretary of the College coordinated the proceedings of the farewell function.