Sena slams Modi-Shah, says such ‘brutal apolitics’ never seen before

Mumbai: Against the backdrop of attack on JNU students, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that what they wanted was happening, and said such “brutal politics” was never seen before in the country.

An editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ further alleged that the BJP wanted to see “Hindu-Muslim riots” over the Citizenship Amendment Act, but that did not happen.

Since the BJP has been cornered over the issue of CAA, several things are happening out of “revenge”, it said.

Comparing the attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students to the 26/11 Mumbai terror strikes, the Shiv Sena said “divisive politics” was dangerous for the country.

It said the Union Home Ministry’s decision to file cases against “unknown” attackers at JNU was laughable. “Those who entered JNU with masks are not unknown,” it claimed.

On Sunday, a mob of masked young people stormed the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in south Delhi and targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings.

Nearly 34 people were injured in the violence.

“The fallout of JNU attack is being seen elsewhere in the country…what Modi and Shah want is happening. The country is in danger. Divisive politics is dangerous for the country,” the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said.

Terrorists who attacked Mumbai on November 26, 2008 were also masked and the same was seen at JNU. Such elements need to be exposed, it said.

“Allowing blood stains in universities, colleges and beating up of students and indulging in politics over the burning situation…such brutal politics was never seen before,” the Marathi publication said while terming the attack on JNU students as a “blot” on the law and order situation.

Lashing out at Amit Shah, the Sena said he his in Delhi and busy distributing official pamphlets door-to-door to promote the Citizenship Amendment Act.

There is “confusion and unrest” in the country over the new citizenship law, it pointed out.

“The BJP wanted to see Hindu-Muslim riots over the issue, but that did not happen. The nationwide protests are not being done by Muslims alone. Hindus will also be affected due to the new Act,” the Shiv Sena said.

It said the BJP has been cornered over the CAA issue.

Since the prevailing situationis “BJP versus the rest”, hence “out of revenge”, several things are happening, the Marathi daily said, adding that “there is room for doubt if the JNU attack was part of the revenge.”

The BJP has condemned the violence and said universities should stay away from politics, it noted.

“Who brought violence and politics in universities in the last five years? Who is implementing the policy of destroying those who don’t agree with your ideology by use of power?” it asked.

Without taking any name, the Sena said those who call students opposing the CAA as anti-nationals, are themselves anti-national.

“When Amit Shah accuses Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi of inciting violence, he admits that the Gandhi siblings have that much power to create mass awareness against a law brought in by the Centre and bring people to streets,” the Sena said.

One cannot say if the Gandhi siblings incited violence, but one thing is sure that the Union Home Minister and his party are forced to distribute pamphlets to “clarify” on the new citizenship law, it said in sarcastic comments. (PTI)