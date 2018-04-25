Sena flays Naidu’s decision to reject CJI impeachment move

Share Share 0 Share 0

Mumbai: The rejection of the Opposition’s notice to impeach the Chief Justice of India by the Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu was not surprising, the Shiv Sena said today as it targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.

The ally of the ruling BJP said “the four pillars of the democracy have been made hollow by termites” and “nobody can rule for long after having lost the trust of the people.”

In an editorial in its mouthpiece ‘Saamna’, the Shiv Sena referred to rejection of the notice of seven opposition parties, led by the Congress, to impeach the chief justice on five grounds of “misbehaviour” and said the decision taken by Naidu should not be surprising.

“There have been many technical and legal reasons stated for rejecting the motion. Even if there wasn’t any reason, the impeachment motion would not have been accepted,” it said.

The party said that apart from technical reasons, Naidu himself did not believe the charges levelled by the Opposition against the CJI Dipak Misra.

“Nowadays, words like merit have no meaning left.

Whatever PM Modi or BJP chief Amit Shah decide is the only merit,” it said.

The Rajya Sabha chairman had said the notice lacked substantial merit and that the allegations were neither “tenable nor admissible”.

He had said his decision was in strict conformity with the provisions of the Constitution and the Judges (Inquiry) Act of 1968.

“Naidu says the importance, rights, freedom and prestige of judiciary should be retained. But, who is finishing this prestige (of the judiciary),” the Shiv Sena asked.

The party said the CJI had come under the cloud of suspicion when four senior judges of the Supreme Court rebelled against him and claimed wrongdoings in the top judiciary.

“The judiciary should function efficiently, without taking sides. However, the crimes of big politicians are being ignored and they are being given a new political direction by the judiciary,” the Sena alleged. (PTI)