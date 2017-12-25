Semis line up drawn in Senior State Basketball

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Police shall meet 25 Mech while defending champions STC Warriors shall meet their own Juniors STC Terriers in the semifinals of the ongoing Senior State Basketball Championship played at Basketball Court, M.A Stadium, here tomorrow.
In their last pool outing, STC Warriors outclassed 25 Mech of the Army, 94-51 while J&K Police beat STC Terriers 88-54.
In other matches of the day, Srinagar District beat Jammu District (B) 43-19, Warriors defeated Srinagar District 57-34, Kathua District blanked Udhampur district 48-17. In women section, Jammu District trounced Srinagar district 24-05, while STC downed Kathua District 31-03.
