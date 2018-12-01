Semis line up drawn in hockey

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Semifinals position has been cleared in the ongoing Fourth Shaheed Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Memorial Hockey Tournament being organised by Kashmir Sikh Sangat under the aegis of Hockey J&K at KK Hakku Stadium, here on Friday.

Teams reaching the last four stages are MBS Simbal Camp, Young Star Simbal Camp, Ajit Club Gole Gujral and Khalsa Club. Now, in the semifinals, slated for tomorrow, MBS Simbal Camp shall take on Ajit Club at 1:30 PM while Khalsa Club shall meet Young Star Simbal Camp at 2:30 PM.

Earlier, in the quarterfinals, MBS Club defeated Young Khalsa Gole Gujral 3-0. Karandeep Singh (14th), Gourav Raina (16th) and Prabjot Singh (59th) were the scorers.

In today’s quarterfinal, Secretary, J&K State Sports Council, Dr Naseem Javaid Choudhary was the Chief Guest, who interacted with the teams and witnessed the game.

Tournament is being conducted under the Supervision of T.P. Singh, Organising Secretary of the Tournament.

The technical panel in today’s match included Karanjit Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Balmeet Singh, Hardeep Singh, Ranjeet Singh, Joginder Singh and Gurjeet Singh while G S Bakshi and T.P Singh acted as coordinator and organising secretary respectively.