Semis line up drawn in Hockey

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Semifinal positions have been cleared with Banda Singh Bahadur Club Poonch, Dashmesh Club Nanak Nagar, Bandhu Rakh and MRS Simbal Camp reaching the last four stages of the ongoing Hockey Tournament at K K Hakku Stadium, here on Friday.

Now, in the semifinals, scheduled for tomorrow, Banda Singh Bahadur Club shall take on Bandhu Rakh and Dashmesh Club shall be playing against MRS Simbal Camp.

Earlier, in the quarterfinals, MRS defeated Jammu Green by two goals to nil. Harjot Singh and Gurleen Singh were the scorers. Similarly, in other last eight stages game, Dashmesh Club trounced AKS Digiana 4-1. Suraj sounded the ball twice while Akashdeep and Magandeep added one goal. For AKS, Sukhchinder Singh netted the lone goal.

Today’s matches were officiated by the technical panel including Ramnik Singh, Navjot Singh, Anagat Singh, Harjeet Singh and Joginder Singh. Earlier, Special Guest of the day, Rajinder Singh, Senior Vice President of Hockey J&K, interacted with the teams and encouraged young boys. Among others present were Vijay Puri, Ashok Kumar, Gurmeet Kour and G.S Bakshi.