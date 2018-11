Semis line up drawn in Cadet, Sub-junior groups

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jammu District Table Tennis Championship

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Semifinals line has been drawn in three age groups of Cadet (boys and girls) and Sub-junior (girls) singles events in the ongoing Jammu District Table Tennis Championship, organised by J&K Table Tennis Association at Indoor Complex, MA Stadium, here on Sunday.

Quarterfinals in all three age groups remained close contests with just one game ending in straight sets. Today’s matches were conducted by the technical panel comprising Vasu Dewan, Sandeep Khadotra, Meenu Rajesh, Asad Sharma, Manandeep Singh, Ritvik Gupta, Ketan and Anuj.

The Results (Quarterfinals): Cadet Boys: Rudraksh beat Gourav Singh 3-1, Lakshay defeated Gurshan 3-2, Chetanya blanked Adhyan 3-0, Arya outplayed Amay 3-1. Cadet Girls: Ragini beat Niharika 3-1, Prisha defeated Aarya 3-2, Snigdha outplayed Varinda 3-1, Hargun beat Prachi 3-2. Sub Junior Girls: Iknoor defeated Snigdha 3-1, Vidhushi beat Divyanshi 3-1, Raging downed Hargun 3-1, Suhani trounced Harnoor 3-1.