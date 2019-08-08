Seminar on ‘Understanding UT without legislature for Ladakh’ held

TSEWANG RIGZIN

LEH: After the historic decision taken by the Government of India to declare Ladakh as Union Territory (UT), tall leaders of Leh came together to thank Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Home Minister, Amit Shah for the extraordinary decision to fulfill Ladakh’s longstanding demand for which people have struggled for seven decades. Former Ambassador, P Stobdan; senior BJP leader & MLC Leh, Chering Dorjay; senior Congress leader and former Minister, Nawang Rigzin Jora besides Congress leader and former MLA, Tsering Samphel in one voice hailed the decision of the Government of India, terming it as historic for Ladakh.

The leaders were speaking at the seminar titled ‘Understanding UT without legislature for Ladakh’ organised by the Press Club Leh at Lotsava Auditorium, Cultural Academy Leh on Wednesday. More than 300 intellectuals, activists, leaders, youth, political leaders and student leaders took part in the seminar and hailed the decision of the Union Government.

The concerns collectively raised were to appeal to the Government to have some safeguarding mechanism in place to protect cultural and economic interests of Ladakh people.

Rigzin Jora admitted that there is no doubt that UT for Ladakh has become a reality because of Modi and Amit Shah as it was impossible for Ladakh to get UT status under Congress rule since the party’s policy does not support abrogation of 370. He thanked BJP cadre of Leh and congratulated people of Ladakh on the historic moment. On the occasion, Jora also remembered all those leaders, who have struggled for decades for the demand.

Similarly, Tsering Samphel also thanked the Prime Minister, Home Minister and congratulated young MP Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and people of Ladakh for the historic decision. Chering Dorjay also termed the decision historic as Ladakhis, especially from Leh district, have struggled hard for separation of Ladakh from Jammu and Kashmir since independence. Ambassador P Stobdan gave an overview of entire development and welcomed the decision of the Government.

At the same time speakers also urged that safeguarding mechanism to protect economic and cultural interests of people should be put in place, be it by bringing the region under relevant tribal laws and bringing Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils under the ambit of 6th schedule of the Constitution.

They also expressed happiness on the fact that LAHDCs have been kept intact under the new Union Territory.