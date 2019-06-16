Seminar on truth & non-violence, communal harmony held

Share Share Share 0

UDHAMPUR: A seminar on Truth and Non-violence and Promotion of Communal Harmony was held in the premises of Govt. Model Hr. Sec School Panchari a remote and far flung area of District Udhampur by Lekh Raj Raina, social activist and Organizsr of Peace and Harmony of Tehsil Beri Pattan, Distt. Rajouri. Ram Paul Sharma, Tehsildar Panchari, Distt. Udhampur as Chief Guest while Ram Prashyad Raina, Principal of the School and ZEO Panchari, Horticulture Officer Panchari, BMO Panchari and social activists of the area spoke on the subject.

In all 400 youth boys and girls of the school were present in the seminar and 12 youth delivered their idea on the philosophy of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi with their speeches, songs, poems and skits.

Lekh Raj Raina Organizer of the seminar recited a beautiful song on non-violence and communal harmony and stressed upon the gathering that “we are proud to our heritage and culture. We the citizens of a secular and a vast country it’s the responsibility of every citizen of the country work for unity, peace, promotion of communal harmony as the needs of the hour”. Vote of thanks were presented by Principal Ram Parshyad Raina.