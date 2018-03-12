Directorate of Field Publicity, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Govt. of India In Collaboration with Department of Students Welfare University of Jammu organised a Seminar on Role of Media and Community Mobilization for success of Swachh Bharat Mission.
