Seminar on PM’s Initiative on Niryat Bandhu for MSME outreach held

JAMMU: Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA) organised a seminar in collaboration with EEPC India, DGFT and J&K Industries & Commerce Department here on Monday in respect of PM’s MSME Outreach, Niryat Bandhu Initiative and IESS VIII for the benefit of Industrial Sector in Export Sector from our State which will help to boost the economy of the State.

Lalit Mahajan, President, BBIA while welcoming the officials of EEPC India, DGFT & Director, Industries & Commerce Jammu explained the present scenario of the State in respect of export sector. Rakesh Suraj, Regional Director, EEPC India on Global Business Opportunities in IESS VIII highlighted the Schemes and benefits provided by EEPC for the industrial sector which will help the industrial units of J and K to explore their business in export sector.

A presentation was also given which highlighted the various schemes provided by EEPC.

Nitish Suri, Deputy DGFT, CLA North, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt of India also highlighted the role of DGFT to provide various schemes and support by the DGFT to explore the more and more possibilities for export sector from J&K State and to avail the benefits being provided by Central Government for export promotion.

Dr Ravi Shanker Sharma, Director, Industries and Commerce, J&K Government, also spoken on the occasion.

Ashutosh Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer of EEPC conducted the proceeding of the seminar.

Ajay Langer, General Secretary, Bari Brahmana Industries Association presented the vote of thanks.