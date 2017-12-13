Seminar on harmony, integration held

STATE TIMES NEWS
SUNDERBANI: 48th seminar on communal harmony and national integration was held in the premises of Govt. Hr. Sec. School Bajabain by the social activist Lekh Raj Raina in which Nain Chand Sharma, Forest Department Warden, Distt Rajouri-Poonch Range was the Chief Guest and Puran Singh Retd. Lect and Sukhdev Singh Retd. Principal was the Special Guest.
Principal Surinder Sharma, staff along with large number of students of nearby schools International Public High School Bajabain, Govt. High School Kalideh participated and spoke on the subject. The speakers stressed upon the gathering that communal harmony is the most important for the integrity of the nation.
Lekh Raj Raina organizer of the seminar in his welcome address stressed for the promotion of communal harmony..
