Seminar on ‘Governor’s rule in J&K’ held

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Panun Kashmir organised a seminar on ‘Governor’s Rule in J&K, Past Failures, Present Prospects’ here on Sunday.

The main speakers in the seminar were Prof Hari Om, eminent writer and political analyst, Prof Shailendra Singh, Professor, Department of History, University of Jammu, Advocate Ankur Sharma, Chairman of IkkJutt Jammu, Dr Agnishekhar, Convenor Panun Kashmir and Dr Ajay Chrungoo, Chairman, Panun Kashmir. The programme was conducted by Dr Mahesh Koul.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Hari Om said the present Governor’s rule in the State is a great opportunity for Government of India to correct its policy on Jammu and Kashmir which has seen a dangerous drift in recent years.

“Many policies of the government in the past instead of countering and defeating the religious separatism in the State have only abetted and promoted the separatist machinations. It is time to put a decisive halt to such policies and cancel them lock stock and barrel. Governor’s rule can set trends which be a guiding principle for the future democratic governments in the State,” Prof Hari Om said, adding that ordering CBI enquiry in the Rassana case be one decisive step to assuage the public feelings.

Prof Shailendra Singh, while addressing on the topic, said the most dangerous trend in the State in the recent past has been the growing Islamist Radicalisation in the State mainly in Kashmir Valley. “If you listen to the statements emanating from the leadership of Kashmir including those who are recognised as moderates on the issue of Article 35A in recent days you could realise the perversion which has taken grip of the political class in the Valley. Decisive steps need to be taken to reverse radicalisation in the State.”

Ankur Sharma, in his address, said that the grim reality of Jammu and Kashmir is that it has been converted into a Muslim State using the democratic set up and minorities living in the State have been converted into enslaved subject people. “That all the schemes and help earmarked for the minorities in the State have been usurped by the Muslim majority over the years is a glaring example of subjugation of Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and other minorities living in the State. He can immediately start the process of identifying the minorities in the State so that they can avail the benefits of schemes earmarked for the minorities,” Advocate Ankur said.

Dr Agnishekher Convenor of Panun Kashmir said “It is high time Governor of the State initiates a serious engagement with the Hindus of Kashmir on the demand of creating a Union Territory in Kashmir north and east of river Jhelum for the permanent return of the Hindus of Kashmir.”

Dr Ajay Chrungoo, Chairman of Panun Kashmir said both the State and the Central Government have two most urgent tasks to perform.

“They have to reverse the genocide inflicted on the Hindus of Kashmir and prevent the impending incursion of this genocidal war into Jammu,” Dr Ajay Chrungoo said, adding that the course of reversal of radical Islamisation of Kashmir will have to start from recognizing the genocide of Hindus and its reversal and not the other way round.” A Kashmir which is comfortable with having cleansed Hindus of Kashmir will never be secular, moderate and peaceful,” he added.

Prof K.L Bhatia, while addressing, asserted that those who claim that there won’t be a single soul in the Valley to hold the Tricolor if the Article 35A is abrogated should note that the whole nationalists throughout the nation will march towards Kashmir Valley holding the Tricolor in their hands. He said that time has come to set right the constitutional aberrations including the temporary Article 370. K Raina, General Secretary, Panun Kashmir presented vote of thanks.